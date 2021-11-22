Russell Wilson Reacts To The Seahawks’ Most Disappointing Losses

Russell Wilson is facing his first losing season as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks are a bad team right now, and their performance against the Cardinals on Sunday was no different.

In a 23-13 loss to Arizona, Seattle could only muster 266 yards of offense.

Seattle has now lost five of its last six games.

Wilson has only played in two games since returning from a finger injury, but the seven-time Pro Bowler remains upbeat, telling reporters, “We can fix it.”

“We have to improve.

Wilson told the Seattle Times, “That’s the truth.”

“The truth is, we’re a lot better than we’ve been playing.”

And, to be honest, we also believe that as a group, we can be better.

And, to be honest, we still have seven games left.

And then we’ll wait and see what happens.”

For Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson, and the Seahawks, 3-7 is uncharted territory.

On Sunday, Carroll reportedly answered questions about the team’s struggles for eight minutes before leaving, only to return and apologize for leaving early.

The 70-year-old coach admitted, “I’m not ready for this.”

“It’s difficult for me to coach when I’m getting kicked in the buttocks week after week.”

Since the demise of the “Legion of Boom,” Seattle has had its fair share of defensive struggles, but since Wilson’s arrival, the Seahawks have rarely had trouble moving the ball and scoring points.

This week, Russ and his team will have an extra day to try to pull everything together.

Next Monday night, the Seahawks will face the Washington Redskins.

Russell’s future in Seattle could be jeopardized if Wilson reportedly wanted out after a 12-4 season.

Russell Wilson on the Seahawks’ Major Setbacks

