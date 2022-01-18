Russell Wilson Reveals His Divisional Round Pick

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks has revealed his upset pick for this weekend’s divisional round.

Wilson is a big fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and believes they can beat the Titans in Nashville.

Russell Wilson just picked the Bengals to beat the Titans and said he thinks there is something going on in Cincinnati, where he was born. — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 18, 2022