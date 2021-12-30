Russell Wilson Says Something Interesting About His NFL Future

Russell Wilson Makes an Intriguing Remark About His Future in the NFL

Russell Wilson, the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, has been linked to a trade for the past year, and his latest comments about his future with the team will only add to the speculation.

The star quarterback made an interesting remark about his time in Seattle while discussing the Seahawks’ home finale on Thursday.

Wilson said, “I hope this isn’t my last game [in Seattle].”

“At the same time, I’m aware that this will not be my final game in the NFL.”

These kinds of remarks aren’t going to do much to quell trade rumors.

Indeed, it appears that Wilson would be open to a trade this offseason.

