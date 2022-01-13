Russell Wilson Trade Proposal by Colin Cowherd

Colin Cowherd has a ridiculous trade proposal for Russell Wilson.

Russell Wilson’s departure from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason will almost certainly be rewarded with a slew of draft picks.

Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports revealed how many draft picks he would trade for the Pro Bowl quarterback on the most recent episode of The Herd.

Cowherd claims that if he were the New York Giants’ general manager, he would be willing to give up his first-round pick every year until Wilson is no longer a member of the team.

“What would you give up for Russell Wilson if you were the Giants? I, as the general manager, would give you every first-round pick until he wasn’t a Giant,” Cowherd said.

“Because he’s winning a lot of games if I keep him for nine years.”

He’s selling my merchandise, filling my stadium, and putting me on television.

Except for left tackle, one defensive tackle, a decent cornerback, and a solid rookie wide receiver, the Giants are terrible right now.

I would do it because they’re so bad everywhere.”

This seems absurd because a deal like this can’t even be properly structured, but it’s Cowherd’s way of demonstrating how valuable Wilson is to him.

Colin Cowherd Has Ridiculous Russell Wilson Trade Proposal

Colin Cowherd Has Ridiculous Russell Wilson Trade Proposal