Russell Wilson’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause Throughout The NFL

Russell Wilson’s Honest Admission Is Reacted To By The NFL World

Russell Wilson, the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, was reported earlier this week to be willing to waive his no-trade clause for a few teams this season.

Wilson chose to speak directly to the report.

Wilson flatly denied the rumor in an interview with the media on Thursday.

He stated that he not only intends to stay in Seattle after his contract expires in 2023, but that he wants to stay there “for 20 years.”

“I’m a huge fan of this location.

Wilson exclaimed, “I love this place.”

Based on how he’s acted over the years, Seahawks fans are inclined to believe him.

They believe he will remain loyal to the city and will not abandon them.

Others, meanwhile, are taking to Twitter to accuse the original report’s author of lying:

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson’s Honest Admission

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson’s Honest Admission

I believe him. Especially since he goes to CHofS, every week! He cares about Seattle, and loves the support he has from the fans in that city! https://t.co/OOVzECXZlP — Demander of Dignity and UBI 🍎✌🇮🇪🇳🇴🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@Insert_Metaphor) December 9, 2021

dame 🤝 Wilson loyal to a fault https://t.co/1L2649mwOd — 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽  (@SabonisSZN2) December 9, 2021

So let’s stop these yearly “trade rumors” then 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/QFlRQlHdzq — Carl Goodwin (@HotCarl2434) December 9, 2021