Russell Wilson’s quarterback, Pete Carroll, has an open letter to him.

Russell Wilson, the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, hasn’t exactly lived up to his superstar billing in 2021.

Wilson had not missed a single NFL game in his first nine years in the league, having entered as a third-round draft pick in 2012.

The 10th-year quarterback, however, suffered severe injuries to his throwing hand’s middle finger during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Wilson was immediately placed on IR following surgery to repair ligaments in his finger.

The veteran quarterback returned ahead of schedule after missing only three games, demonstrating his toughness and desire to get back on the field.

The effects of this early-season injury, according to head coach Pete Carroll, are still plaguing the Seahawks’ leader.

Carroll said of Wilson on Wednesday, per Seattle insider Gregg Bell, “I think it’s been a challenge in that regard, physically.”

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

