Russell Wilson’s Remark On His Playing Future Is Met With Reaction From Around The NFL

Russell Wilson’s Remark On His Playing Future Is Met With Reaction From The NFL World

Russell Wilson is still the Seattle Seahawks’ starting quarterback, but he may be on his way out.

Wilson discussed the Seahawks’ home finale for the 2021 season during a press conference on Thursday.

As a result, he started talking about his future with the club.

Wilson said, “I hope this isn’t my last game [in Seattle].”

“At the same time, I’m confident it won’t be my final game in the NFL.”

Wilson may not be on the move this offseason, but comments like these suggest he’s at least open to the idea of leaving Seattle.

Unsurprisingly, Seahawks fans aren’t having a good time with this situation.

A Seattle fan tweeted, “I am not okay.”

I really hope this isn’t the last time Russell Wilson plays in Seattle as a member of the Seahawks. Truly don’t think it will but he knows it’s possible sadly….. https://t.co/bspqG8S44O — Sami Jarjour (@SamiOnTap) December 30, 2021

Dear Who Dat Nation 🧐😜👇🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/TlJufYE1GL — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) December 30, 2021