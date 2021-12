Russell Wilson’s Three-Word Reaction To Seattle’s Snow Game

Russell Wilson’s 3-Word Reaction To Seattle’s Snow Game

Russell Wilson, the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, hasn’t seen much snow in his career.

Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field as he walked out to the field on Sunday.

“I like it,” Russ said, a smile on his face.

