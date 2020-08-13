Russian powerlifter fractures BOTH knees in horror injury as he buckles under 400kg load

RUSSIAN powerlifter Alexander Sedykh fractured both knees while attempting to squat 400kg.

The horror injury was suffered at the World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRPF) European Championships – with Sedykh having arrived as the reigning champion.

But his reign is now over, after suffering the horrifying injury.

Attempting to squat lift 400kg, Sedykh’s knees buckled beneath him – causing excruciating pain.

Following the terrifying contortion of his knees, those around him rushed to Sedykh’s aid, and he was promptly rushed to hospital for immediate surgery.

And after the complex but successful procedures, he opened up about what’s next after his horror injury.

He said: “The main thing is that I must lie motionless in bed for two months.

“Then I’ll be taught how to walk again.

“It’ll take time to recuperate.

“I’ve had my quadriceps resewn and my knees put back together.”

Sedykh did not elaborate on whether he will be looking to resume his power lifting career.