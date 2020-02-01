Russians face prospect of blanket ban at Tokyo 2020 in athletic disciplines

The possibility of a blanket ban on Russians competing in the athletics disciplines at Tokyo 2020 increased dramatically yesterday after World Athletics ordered their disgraced national federation to admit their doping offences or else be taken to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The stance from the global governing body followed recommendations from the Athletics Integrity Unit that Russia should be expelled from the sport if charges are proven that their high-level officials were complicit in the forging of documents in a whereabouts case against the high jumper Danil Lysenko.

In an escalation of the saga that has run since 2015, when World Athletics first banned Russia from international competition over allegations of state-sponsored doping, the AIU said Russia had issued complete denials in the face of compelling evidence to support their charges.

Since 2015, World Athletics has allowed Russians to compete as neutrals on the proviso that they undergo strict vetting. But on Wednesday they ratcheted up the stakes in the row, saying: ‘If they maintain their current “blanket denials” approach, we will put all necessary resource into presenting the charges to the CAS. Council will not consider any applications for authorised neutral athlete status in the meantime.’

With an admission of guilt currently unlikely, the prospect of the matter going to the Court of Arbitration for Sport would seemingly make it unlikely that Russians will be contesting the athletics in Tokyo.

A number of Russian athletics officials along with Lysenko and his coach had been charged with tampering and/or complicity under the anti-doping rules, following a 15-month investigation conducted with the assistance of Russia’s national anti-doping agency RUSADA.

Lysenko, 22, won a silver medal when he competed as a neutral athlete at the 2017 World Championships in London.

A statement from the AIU said: ‘The AIU board considers in the circumstances that RusAF has had ample opportunity to put forward any material or evidence that it contends answers the AIU’s case against it.

‘So far, in the judgement of the AIU board, it has not done so. The AIU board finds it regrettable that, in the face of clear and compelling evidence, RusAF has chosen not to admit to the acts and omissions of the employees, directors and representatives of RusAF for which it is liable under the anti-doping rules.’