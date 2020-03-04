Russia’s Petr Yan agrees to headline UFC Kazakhstan, Sterling and Moraes among possible opponents

Russian UFC star Petr ‘No Mercy’ Yan has agreed face all the top bantamweight contenders, including Aljamain Sterling, Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen, in the main event of the upcoming UFC Kazakhstan card.

Following reports of a possible clash between Yan and Moraes by MMA Junkie, RT Sport reached to the manager of the Russian fighter for confirmation.

“Petr agreed to fight Marlon, Aljo, Cory all in a main event. I was told it was Marlon, but again haven’t gotten anything officially in writing, because the event is still up in the air,” said Daniel Rubenstein.

UFC Kazakhstan, which is believed to take place in the country’s capital of Nur-Sultan in June, should become the first event organized in the post-Soviet region outside of Russia, which has hosted three fight cards – two in Moscow and one in St. Petersburg.

The UFC has recently added two Kazakhstan-born fighters to its roster – former Fight Nights flyweight champ Zhalgas Zhumagulov and ex-Invicta FC fighter Mariya Agapova.

Yan, who has taken the UFC bantamweight division by storm, has won all six of his fights in the promotion, with three knockout and three unanimous decision victories.

The Siberian has never been shy to talk up his title ambitions, with ‘No Mercy’ currently ranked number 3 and seemingly set to become the top contender for a shot at the belt currently held by Henry Cejudo, should Yan beat any of the three fighters touted as his next opponent.