Ruthless Mikel Arteta ‘looking to offload TEN Arsenal stars this summer to raise much-needed transfer funds’

RUTHLESS Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking to offload TEN stars this summer in order to raise some much-needed transfer funds, according to reports.

The Gunners are in the midst of a major overhaul on and off the pitch after a sub-par 2019-20.

Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League last term – a staggering 43 points adrift of champions Liverpool and closer to 20th than first.

But to fund a spate of new signings, Arsenal will first have to sell some deadwood.

And The Times are claiming ten flops are being pushed out.

Four defenders are being put up for sale, with Calum Chambers and Rob Holding mentioned by name.

Matteo Guendouzi is one of four midfielders placed on the transfer list, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles believed to be another.

Two strikers are also up for grabs, with Alexandre Lacazette tipped with a move away this summer, with Juventus interested.

The mass sale comes after Arsenal appeared to pip Napoli to the signing of Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Gunners are rumoured to be close to completing a £27million transfer for the centre-back on a five-year deal.

Off the pitch, Arsenal have parted ways with Raul Sanllehi and Pat Rice as the backroom sees a major change in direction.

But the North Londoners don’t have long to complete their business as they kick-off their Premier League season on September 12 against Fulham.