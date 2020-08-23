‘Ruthless’ Ole, Thiago LIVE and more nonsense…

A headline for our times

‘Ole Gunnar Solskjaer swaps transfer market for supermarket as he takes break from hunt for Sancho and new centre back’ – The Sun online.

This is not the Hend

Mediawatch is oddly proud of Daniel Cutts for making it onto the back page of The Sun for his exclusive about Dean Henderson’s new contract. But let’s not pretend that United ‘are ready to ramp up the fight for the No1 keeper slot’ or that this ‘is a clear sign Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants him to battle David De Gea for the No1 spot’.

They’re merely protecting their asset; expect him to go back out on loan next week.

Ruth

According to the Mirror: ‘Ole Gunnar Solskjaer displays ruthless streak with Dean Henderson decision.’

Hmmm. Is it really ‘ruthless’ to stick with his current, error-prone goalkeeper and send Dean Henderson back out on loan again? Isn’t that just opting for the status quo? Sounds pretty much the opposite to ‘ruthless’. Ruth?

‘Whether or not United fans agree with Solskjaer’s decision, it certainly goes to demonstrate the ruthless streak that lies underneath his cheerful, chirpy demeanor in press conferences and interviews.’

It doesn’t, though.

‘Whatever happens, it is a huge decision that Solskjaer will live or die by in the coming campaign.

‘His ruthless streak is in full view once again.’

Either that or he is being a bit of a coward. One or the other.

When is a plan not a plan?

That story is doing well on the Mirror website – presumably because the headline implies actual ruthlessness – but this is the real click machine this week:

‘Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirms plan for Philippe Coutinho’

And what is that plan for Philippe Coutinho?

“The head coach will make the decision.”

Oh for f***’s sake.

Decisions, decisions

But actually ‘Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has already hinted at Philippe Coutinho transfer decision’ (Express) apparently.

And we can all agree that when Koeman called Coutinho a “great player” in 2017, he envisioned having to make a decision about his future three years later.

LIVErpool

We could spend rather a lot of time dissecting ‘Lionel Messi claim made as Liverpool defender Andy Robertson makes Barcelona admission’ on the Liverpool Echo but frankly, we are losing the will to live.

So instead our eyes are drawn to the live blog…

‘Liverpool news and transfers LIVE – Rivals eye Thiago Alcantara, Shaqiri future, Brewster interest’

And who are these ‘rivals’ who are ‘eyeing’ Thiago? Well, according to the LIVE blog:

‘Liverpool’s supposed hesitance has led PSG to believe that they have a chance of landing Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this summer claims a report.’

And where is that report? HITC.

And who are they citing? Le10 Sport.

And what do they say?

‘As le10sport.com revealed to you on August 1, PSG is trying a blow for the 29-year-old who has a contract running until June 2021. And the capital club would still have its chances in the file Alcantara.’

LIVE and just 18 days old.

The important Thiago question

‘Thiago Alcantara wife: Who is the Liverpool transfer target married to?’ – Express.

Tell me why

One of the modern trends of churnalism is to suggest that you can explain something that nobody else can.

Eg. ‘Why Chelsea have not completed transfer of Kai Havertz yet’.

Oh Metro, is it because Chelsea have not bid the right amount of money yet?

Yes. Yes, it is.

Stir it up

The back-page headline on The Sun is ‘BREAKING POINT’, while the sub-headline talks of a ‘club v country tug-of-war over tired stars’ and Charlie Wyett writes that ‘GARETH SOUTHGATE faces a battle with both Manchester clubs’.

Breaking point. Tug-of-war. Battle.

This sh*t is serious.

Online, it’s ‘THREE LIONS WOE’ and Southgate now ‘faces Man Utd and City row with Rashford, Sterling and Co set for just TWO weeks’ holiday before England games’.

Breaking point. Tug-of-war. Battle. Woe. Row.

This sh*t is really serious.

Are Manchester United and City threatening to withdraw their players? Can England enforce a call-up?

Fourth paragraph: ‘But United and City have concerns that their players – who would begin training at St George’s Park on Monday week – will take part in two competitive games inside a week so soon after returning from the final stages of the Uefa club competitions in Portugal and Germany.’

‘Concerns’? They have ‘concerns’? The battle lines have certainly been drawn. In crayon.

F365 shithouse headline of the day

‘Mourinho ‘personally contacts’ Champo striker over move’

While technically correct, Callum Wilson last played in the Championship in 2015.

