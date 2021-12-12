Ryan Day’s Agent Has Reacted To Job Reports In The NFL

Ryan Day’s Agent Reacts To NFL Job Rumors

The coaching carousel is set to begin as the NFL regular season draws to a close.

There have already been numerous rumors surrounding the Chicago Bears and head coach Matt Nagy, as both parties appear to be on the verge of divorcing.

Nagy has a combined 16-24 record in the last three seasons since leading Chicago to the playoffs in 2018.

The Bears have been linked to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day if Nagy is fired, but Day’s agent Trace Armstrong told the Columbus Dispatch that those rumors are false.

“The Chicago Bears organization, the McCaskey family, and Ted Phillips have my undying respect,” Armstrong said.

“However, any claim that I have talked to them about joining the club in any capacity is simply false.”

Since taking over as head coach of the Buckeyes after Urban Meyer left for Jacksonville, Day has done an outstanding job.

He has a career record of 33-4 and led OSU to the National Championship game last season, where they were defeated by Alabama.

He led OSU to a 10-2 regular-season record and a berth in the Rose Bowl against Utah this past season.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

On January 1st, at 8:00 a.m. ET

a)

Ryan Day’s Agent Has Responded To The NFL Job Rumors

Ryan Day’s Agent Has Responded To The NFL Job Rumors