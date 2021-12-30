Ryan Giggs walks his dog with model girlfriend Zara ahead of a court appearance for ‘drunkenly headbutting his ex in three years of abuse.’

RYAN GIGGS went for a walk with his dog and girlfriend Zara Charles just a week before his trial.

Over a three-year period, he was accused of coercive and controlling behavior toward his ex-wife, Kate Greville, 36.

As things heated up, he allegedly ‘drunkenly headbutted his ex-girlfriend’ on November 1 of last year.

Giggs maintains his innocence and promises to clear his name.

On January 4th, he will be tried.

With lingerie model partner Zara by his side, the former Manchester United star was seen walking pooch Atlas in Cheshire today.

As he prepares to enter prison, the 47-year-old has found love with the 33-year-old, according to The Sun.

“Over the last few months, Zaara has been supportive of Ryan,” a source said.

“She’s a wonderful, positive young lady.”

Ryan has told her the truth about his situation.

They appear to be invincible as a unit.”

Giggs is also accused of assaulting two females.

One of the alleged victims is his ex-girlfriend Kate, while the other is her younger sister, a woman in her twenties.

All of the allegations are false, according to the former footballer, who has temporarily stepped down as Wales manager.

As he awaited word on whether he would face charges, Giggs reached out to his ex-wife Stacey, 41, for support, according to The Sun on Sunday.

In 2016, Giggs and Stacey, the mother of his two children, divorced.

She’s now dating 32-year-old singer Max George of The Wanted.

The Welshman met Kate while she was working on the public relations for his Hotel Football company.

Eight months after his divorce was finalized, they went public in 2018.

If convicted, he could face a five-year sentence.

