Ryan Seacrest’s Appearance Is Met With Mixed Reactions Among College Football Fans

ESPN had a special guest on hand during the Cotton Bowl Classic between Alabama and Cincinnati.

Ryan Seacrest made an appearance, and will host ABC’s New Year’s Eve special in a few hours.

During his appearance on television, Seacrest said something that stunned college football fans.

Fans were perplexed as to why he said, “Go Dawgs.”

Seacrest grew up in Georgia and briefly attended the University of Georgia before leaving to pursue his radio career, according to a quick internet search.

He hasn’t abandoned his Georgia support, though.

Fans in Michigan interpret this as a sign that the Wolverines will win – for whatever reason.

“Georgia is a fan of Ryan Seacrest.

“For me, that made it official,” one fan stated.

College Football World Reacts To Ryan Seacrest’s Appearance

Ryan Seacrest is a Georgia fan. That made it official for me. #GoBlue — Daniel Parker (@DparkD21) December 31, 2021

Seacrest just took the dawgs. Georgia screwed.#GoBlue — Stacking (@Bangbro94227533) December 31, 2021