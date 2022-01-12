Ryan Shawcross, the former captain of Stoke City, has been forced to retire at the age of 34 due to a back injury that ended his brief stint in the Major League Soccer with Inter Miami.

Ryan Shawcross, the former captain of Stoke City, has been forced to retire at the age of 34 due to a back injury that ended his brief stint in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami.

Last year, the 34-year-old left Stoke City to join Inter Miami’s Phil Neville.

However, due to a back injury sustained while playing for the American MLS team, the star’s playing career has come to an end.

On Tuesday, Shawcross confirmed the news while announcing his intention to become a coach.

“I would like to announce my retirement from professional football after having the fortune of enjoying a 16-year playing career, being a part of top organizations such as Inter Miami, Stoke City, and Manchester United,” the former centre-back said.

“Despite having to retire from playing due to injury, my love for the game remains undiminished, and I am looking forward to pursuing a coaching career now that I have obtained my coaching licenses.”

“I’d like to express my gratitude to Chris Henderson, Phil Neville, and the entire Inter Miami CF organization and fan base for giving me the opportunity to come here — I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the experience and being a part of this incredible project.”

“I’d also like to thank the Stoke City supporters for their support, and last but not least, I’d like to thank my wife and children for being pillars in my life.”

“As I pursue a coaching career, I’m really excited about what’s next.”

Shawcross joined Inter Miami 11 months ago and made only 12 appearances before suffering a back injury in August.

He moved to Stoke City in 2008 after coming through Manchester United’s academy and helping them win promotion to the Premier League.

He led them to defeat by Manchester City in the 2011 FA Cup Final at Wembley.

Shawcross made over 400 appearances for the club, earning his one and only England cap against Sweden in a friendly in November 2012.

