Ryan Tannehill Makes a Brutally Honest Acknowledgement About His “Mojo”

Ryan Tannehill, the quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, is on a roll.

During the middle of the season, Tannehill had a rough patch.

The Titans went on a three-game losing streak after an 8-2 start, dropping to 9-5.

Tannehill became a turnover-prone quarterback during the same period.

There was some concern in the NFL that Tannehill had lost his “mojo,” but those concerns were quickly dispelled when the veteran quarterback regained his footing.

To end the regular season, he led the Titans to a three-game winning streak.

Tannehill doesn’t believe he’s ever truly lost his “mojo,” despite the fact that everyone in the NFL goes through ups and downs.

“Contrary to popular belief, I never lost it.”

Tannehill said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean, “I’ve felt good all season and I think we’ve done some good things here the last few weeks to catch our stride a little bit.”

“I’m really excited about the momentum we’ve built up over the last few weeks.”

Hopefully, we’ll be able to build on it as time goes on.”

