Ryan Tannehill Shares His Opinions On The Dolphins

Ryan Tannehill Shares His Opinions On The Miami Dolphins

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will play in what could be an AFC playoff preview.

Ryan Tannehill will get the chance to unseat the team that drafted him in 2012.

On Wednesday afternoon, Tannehill spoke with Titans reporter Jim Wyatt about his time with the Dolphins.

Despite the fact that Tannehill’s time with the Dolphins did not end well, he remembers his time there fondly.

“I am grateful for my time in Miami,” Tannehill said on the Titans’ official website.

“At that time in my life, it was a one-of-a-kind experience.”

I learned a lot there, both as a person and as a player.

I gave birth to a baby.

I evolved as a husband.

I grew up on the field, too.

I appreciate the time I spent there.

In terms of numbers, there aren’t many players left from when I was there.

The team has had a lot of turnover, despite the fact that a few players have remained.

Tannehill made it clear that he has no animosity toward the Dolphins.

“I’m grateful for the time I spent there and have no ill feelings toward Miami.”

QB @ryantannehill1 appreciates the opportunity to work with the @MiamiDolphins.

This week, however, he isn’t concentrating on that.

“It’s been a long time since I was in Miami.

We’ve done some good things here, and we’re hoping to build on that as the season progresses.”

— December 29, 2021, Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports)

