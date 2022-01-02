Sadio Mane avoids a red card for a challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta just nine minutes before Liverpool’s first goal.

When Mane scored Liverpool’s first goal at Stamford Bridge, he was arguably lucky to still be on the pitch.

Sadio Mane escaped one of the Premier League’s fastest red cards just six seconds into Liverpool’s match against Chelsea before scoring nine minutes later.

In the first minute, the forward appeared to strike Cesar Azpilicueta in the face as the two went up for a ball, and while he was given a yellow card by Anthony Taylor, a visibly enraged Thomas Tuchel clearly thought it deserved a red.

The incident was investigated by VAR, but it was determined to be reckless rather than violent conduct – particularly because his arm was straight rather than swinging – so the original decision was upheld.

Mane then took advantage of Trevoh Chalobah’s misjudged headed clearance to put the game beyond Edouard Mendy.

It will almost certainly be Mane’s final game before he departs for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

