Sadio Mane is’ready to QUIT Liverpool for a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona’ as he approaches the end of his contract.

According to reports, SADIO MANE will leave Liverpool this summer if the right club comes knocking.

Mane, 29, has 18 months left on his contract, so next summer will be the final chance for Liverpool to cash in on him.

And, according to Goal, if Real Madrid or Barcelona make an approach to sign Mane, he could be on his way to Spain.

That’s because the newly crowned Africa Cup of Nations champion is said to believe he’s already won everything there is to win in Liverpool.

Mane is aiming to become the most decorated African player in history after his success with Senegal earlier this month.

He has a chance to win that title after winning the Premier League and Champions League, but he is said to be eyeing a La Liga trophy to add to his collection.

Real Madrid and Barcelona would offer him the opportunity to do so, with Los Blancos being long-time admirers.

Mane was reportedly wanted by Zinedine Zidane in 2017 and again in 2019, but Jurgen Klopp deemed him too valuable.

He is still regarded as a key player by Liverpool, who are said to be planning a four-year contract extension for him.

Mane, on the other hand, has yet to sign a contract, and Liverpool may look to sell in the summer to avoid losing him for nothing in 2023.

Liverpool’s signing of Luis Diaz from Porto last month indicates that they are preparing for Mane’s possible departure if he rejects a contract offer.

