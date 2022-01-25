Sadio Mane scores while CONCUSSED after a horrific collision with a Liverpool star.

Sadio Mane scores while CONCUSSED after a terrifying collision with a Liverpool star, who was eventually taken off after scoring an Afcon goal.

Sadio Mane, a Liverpool striker, led Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals despite being concussed.

The African minnows were in a tight spot against the star-studded Senegalese side after a first-half red card for Cape Verde.

Senegal was held at bay for the better part of 60 minutes thanks to a spirited performance.

All of Cape Verde’s hard work, however, came to an end when their goalkeeper was sent off for taking Mane out in front of goal.

When Mane attempted to latch onto a long ball over the top, the keeper rushed out.

The Liverpool striker was first to the ball, and the two collided, leaving both of them in a heap on the ground.

Vozinha of Cape Verde was sent off for the horror match, leaving his team with nine men for the rest of the game.

Mane continued to play despite his concussion and scored the game’s first goal just minutes later.

And just when things were looking up, Mane fell to the ground after the restart and had to be subbed off.

In Mane’s place, Marseille forward Bamba Dieng was sent off, and he finished the game off with a good finish in added time.

As a result, Mane and Edouard Mendy will not be appearing for Liverpool or Chelsea anytime soon.

The quarter-final match for Senegal is set for January 30.