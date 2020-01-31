Safe standing in top two tiers of English football could move closer this week 

The introduction of safe standing in English football’s top two tiers could move a step closer this week when the Government reviews new research into the issue.

A season-long independent study into the safety risks of standing at football has been commissioned by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA).

And Sportsmail understands they will send an interim report to sports minister Nigel Adams in the coming days, with the Conservatives looking to carry out their manifesto pledge to ‘work with fans and clubs towards introducing safe standing’.

The study commissioned by the SGSA sees researchers visit ‘six or seven’ unnamed stadiums several times over the season to observe crowd behaviour at different types of fixtures.

After this month’s interim report, which will not be published, the full results will be sent to the Government in the summer and they could then decide to introduce safe standing for the 2021-22 season.

Campaign groups had hoped that the current all-seat policy – brought in after the Hillsborough disaster of 1989 – could be relaxed in time for the start of next season. But last October, a review conducted by CFE Research for the Government concluded more evidence was needed before laws could be changed, leading to the research which is currently being carried out.

Since becoming sports minister last summer, Adams has met the FA, Premier League, EFL, SGSA, Football Supporters’ Association and Hillsborough Family Support Group to discuss safe standing. And speaking to Sportsmail, Adams said: ‘We want to deliver on our promise in the manifesto.

‘I am looking forward to having the SGSA interim report and once I get that report, we will be able to consider the evidence. We need to be guided by the evidence and be mindful of everyone; the fans, the Hillsborough families. Clearly, the most important thing is the safety of fans and people at grounds.

‘I will take a decision when we have managed to analyse what the SGSA has said, but we are very keen to deliver on it. We need to consider the report but we will act on it quickly.’