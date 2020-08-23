Saha ‘gutted’ that Man Utd missed out on one summer signing

Louis Saha is “gutted” that Man Utd have failed to bring Edinson Cavani to Old Trafford this summer, while he recommends that the Premier League club sign Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly.

Cavani is currently in talks to sign for Benfica this summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expired at the end of the French season.

The Uruguayan has been heavily linked with a move to the likes of Man Utd and Leeds but the 33-year-old has confirmed he is in negotiations with “great team” Benfica.

OPINION: Do PSG now have the two best players in the world?

And with time running out for other clubs to pursue a deal, former Red Devils striker Saha reckons Cavani would’ve been “the best fit” for Man Utd this summer.

“I think Manchester United are missing a trick by not signing Edinson Cavani this summer,” Saha told Football Index Podcast. “I’ve followed him for many years and I’m gutted there doesn’t seem to be an interest there.

“For me, Cavani would be the best fit this summer. Cavani has a great eye for goal and his leadership would be a great asset. He has qualities that are very difficult to find on the transfer market.”

On the centre-back positions, Saha added: “I’m a big fan of (Victor) Lindelof. He made a mistake against Sevilla, but otherwise I think he has been very consistent and a good partner for Harry Maguire this season.

“If Manchester United are to look at a new central defender, Koulibaly is the obvious choice. I’m a big fan of his as he’s so strong and composed. He’s also an aerial threat in the opposition box. The more players of his stature at Old Trafford, the better.”