Saint-Etienne fans pour on to the pitch after side reaches their first French Cup final in 38 YEARS

Saint-Etienne fans poured on to the field last night as their team reached their first French Cup final in 38 years.

The Greens beat Stade Rennais 2-1 with a dramatic stoppage-time strike from midfielder Ryad Boudebouz, which sent supporters into a frenzy.

Footage shows a line of stewards desperately trying to herd the masses away from the players, but they seem impossible to contain.

The home fans produce a deafening chant in the clip as they jump up and down on the grass in celebration.

Saint-Etienne posted a picture of the crowd on Twitter with the caption: ‘Hey @StadeFrance, the Green tide is back.’

The home side had fallen behind after M’Baye Niang converted a penalty in the 33rd minute.

But Timothee Kolodziejczak drew Saint-Etienne level shortly before halftime with a header.

The match looked set for extra-time but Algeria international Boudebouz sparked wild scenes with a thumping drive into the bottom corner in the fourth added minute.

Claude Puel’s side will take on Paris St Germain in the final after PSG trounced Olympique Lyonnais 5-1 on Wednesday in the other semi-final.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG, who will also face Lyon in the League Cup final, were seen home thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s treble and goals by Neymar and Pablo Sarabia after Martin Terrier had put the hosts in front early on.

Lyon finished with 10 men after Fernando Marcal was sent off in the 61st minute for picking up a second yellow card, leaving his team to exposed with the scores level at 1-1.

PSG will take on St Etienne at the Stade de France on April 25.