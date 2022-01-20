Saints Fans React To Rumors About Sean Payton

Fans of the Saints react to rumors about Sean Payton.

Almost every offseason, we hear rumors that the Dallas Cowboys are interested in signing Sean Payton.

It’s never going to amount to anything.

Following the Cowboys’ wild-card playoff loss last weekend, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi speculated that Dallas might look to replace Mike McCarthy with Payton.

On the January 17 episode of “The GM Shuffle,” Lombardi stated, “There has always been a linkage between the Dallas Cowboys and Sean Payton.”

“Sean adores the Jones [family], Dallas adores Sean, and Dallas adores Sean.”

There’s a love affair going on there, and it’s a mutual, mutual love affair.

Sean’s contract with the New Orleans Saints expires in one year, so he’s hoping to get out of it.

Is he allowed to get out of it? Could he just walk over to Dallas?”

Saints fans, to put it bluntly, aren’t buying what Lombardi is selling, and they’re letting him know it on Twitter.