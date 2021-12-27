Sakci, a Turkish swimmer, has set a new world record in the water.

Sakci, a Turkish swimmer, sets a new world record.

Sakci set a new world record in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke short course at the Turkish Championships in Sehit Kamil Arena in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, with a time of 24.95 seconds.

With 25.25 seconds, two athletes – South African Cameron van der Burgh and Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich – shared the previous record in the men’s 50m breaststroke short course.

Van der Burgh set the previous mark in the 2009 FINA Swimming World Cup in Berlin, and Shymanovich did the same in the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships in Russia this November.

Sakci, 24, previously won silver in the 50m breaststroke at the 2019 European Short Course Championships in a time of 25.82 seconds.

He is the only Turkish swimmer to ever break a European record in a stroke that isn’t in the junior category, as he set the short-course European record in the 50m breaststroke with a time of 25.50 seconds in October 2020 during the 2020 ISL (International Swimming League).