Salah contract talks, Tottenham’s interest in Traore, Barcelona’s interest in Christensen, Haaland LATEST TRANSFER NEWS: Salah contract talks, Tottenham’s interest in Traore, Barcelona’s interest in Christensen, Barca’s interest in Christensen, Barca’s interest in Christensen, Barca’s interest in Christensen, Barca’s interest in Christensen, Barca’s interest in Christensen

THE JANUARY TRANSFER WINTER MARKET IS OPEN, and deals are being made all over Europe.

Tottenham are expected to seal the deal for Wolves’ Adama Traore.

Liverpool are interested in signing Porto’s Colombian winger Luis Diaz for £60 million, according to SunSport.

The Reds are also interested in Barcelona’s wonderkid Gavi, and are willing to pay him 50 TIMES his current salary.

Philippe Coutinho has returned to the Premier League after a long absence.

A loan offer from Aston Villa has been accepted by Barcelona, bringing the former Liverpool star back to England.

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, is a summer target for Real Madrid, who are confident of landing both him and Kylian Mbappe.

The transfer window began on January 1 and will end at 11 p.m. on January 31.

The Premier League’s winter break is scheduled to take place during the final week of the window, so clubs will be able to sign and sell players during that time.

Here you’ll find all the latest transfer news, gossip, and updates…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Newcastle has made a bid for Badiashile.

Newcastle is reportedly in talks with Monaco to sign Benoit Badiashile, a centre-back.

The Magpies allegedly sent representatives to meet with officials at the Ligue 1 club last weekend, according to L’Equipe.

Toon are rumored to be willing to pay £33 million to sign the player.

However, the defender’s move has been hampered by a muscle injury suffered against Nantes on Sunday.

According to reports, the Ligue 1 star could be out for three weeks.

Coutinho is on his way to Birmingham.

Philippe Coutinho has arrived in the Midlands ahead of his debut for Aston Villa.

According to Sky Sports, the Brazil playmaker flew in from France on a private jet and landed in Birmingham.

The 29-year-old’s surprise loan move from Barcelona is expected to be completed in time for the player’s match against Manchester United.

The Brazilian’s medical was finished yesterday, according to Villa.

Swansea City and Cardiff City are vying for Christie’s signature.

Swansea City and Cardiff City are reportedly competing for the signing of Cyrus Christie.

If suitors match Fulham’s asking price, the right-back could be available on loan or permanently.

Cardiff City are long-time admirers of the Republic of Ireland international, who is also being pursued by Blackburn Rovers.

Swansea have now entered the three-way battle for the out-of-favour defender and are now favourites to land him.

The 29-year-old hasn’t played since September’s Carabao Cup match.

Romero is nearing a return to fitness for Tottenham.

[…]

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.