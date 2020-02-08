Salah pokes fun at Liverpool team-mates making most of break as star man keeps in shape at Melwood

Liverpool starlet Mohamed Salah has poked fun at his Liverpool team-mates who have been enjoying their winter break.

The Reds winger opted to not jet off to a sunny beach far away during his time off from Premier League action and instead got hard to work in the gym at Liverpool’s Melwood training ground.

Salah posted a image of himself on an exercise bike to his Instagram account alongside the caption: ‘Back from that holiday I didn’t go on’.

Many of his Liverpool team-mates chose to use the winter break to set off on luxurious holidays rather than work up a sweat on an exercise bike.

Fellow forward Roberto Firmino decided to travel with his partner to the picturesque Maldives as did midfielder Fabinho who spent time with his partner on the beach.

Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain traveled to Dubai and had a kickabout whilst midfield maestro Georginio Wijnaldum also enjoyed some time in the United Arab Emirates.

Adam Lallana opted for a slightly different location and spent his time off in America where he watched an NBA match between Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Reds stars will return to action on February 15 against Norwich after two weeks of rest.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp decided to field the club’s youth side in their FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury on Tuesday in order to allow their senior players to get a well deserved rest.

They are storming towards their first Premier League title and are 22 points ahead of second placed Manchester City.