Salah’s Afcon absence and a double gameweek make this a good time to use FPL wildcards, according to fantasy football tips

Why is now a good time to use FPL wildcards because of Salah’s Afcon absence and a double gameweek?

The upcoming double gameweeks, the January transfer window, and Mo Salah’s forced absence due to the Africa Cup of Nations are all good reasons to use the chip.

Managers in the Fantasy Premier League have had a lot on their plates in recent weeks, with postponed games adding to the already chaotic festive football schedule.

As the Premier League has been forced to cancel matches left, right, and center due to Covid-related issues, many FPL managers have been forced to take costly points hits just to get a full team out on the pitch.

A mini double gameweek was announced shortly before the Gameweek 21 deadline, giving Brentford, Everton, and West Ham an extra game.

Managers rip up transfer plans to fit Craig Dawson, Demarai Gray, and Ivan Toney into starting lineups.

On the plus side, with so many fixtures needing to be rescheduled – 19 so far – there will be a few double and possibly even triple gameweeks for FPL managers to look forward to in the weeks and months ahead.

Next weekend is the start.

Due to the FA Cup third round, FPL will take a backseat this weekend, but there will be a double gameweek to prepare for by the time managers are required to submit their next teamsheets.

Of course, this is subject to Covid-enforced change.

The Premier League has announced that four December postponed games have been rescheduled for Gameweek 22, giving eight clubs two games in that week.

Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Leicester, Manchester United, Spurs, and Watford are the eight clubs.

The second round of games will take place on Tuesday, January 18th, or Wednesday, January 19th.

14th of January

Saturday, January 15th

Sunday, January 16

Tuesday, January 18th

Monday, January 19th

Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Leicester, Man United, Spurs, and Watford are the teams with two fixtures.

With a number of clubs doubling up next week, it could be a good time to use the campaign’s second wildcard chip.

Managers can make an unlimited number of permanent transfers to their squads with the wildcard.

Managers have until the end of the day to tweak and tinker with their teams after the button has been pressed.

