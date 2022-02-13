Salary of Al Michaels: How Much Does The Legendary Announcer Make?

Salary of Al Michaels: How Much Does The Legendary Announcer Earn?

Al Michaels, the legendary NFL announcer, will call Super Bowl LVI, the final game of his contract with NBC, and he’ll be well compensated for his time, based on his reported salary.

Michaels earns (dollar)6 million a year as NBC’s play-by-play announcer, according to Sporting News.

If the 77-year-old legend plans to continue working after this year, his next contract could be significantly more lucrative.

Michaels’ fifth Super Bowl with NBC and 11th overall will be Super Bowl LVI.

Of course, if Michaels is retiring, as some fans have speculated, it will be his final show.

The late-great John Madden, Michaels’ former NBC color commentator, retired after Super Bowl XLIII at the age of 72, only five years Michaels’ age.

But there’s little to suggest Michaels is slowing down.

That is, for the time being.

