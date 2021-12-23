Salernitana’s strange case: the Serie A club that wishes it had never been promoted

Salernitana’s peculiar case: the Serie A club that wishes it had never been promoted

Salernitana has until New Year’s Eve to find a buyer or risk going bankrupt just six months after being promoted to Serie A.

Salernitana’s players sank to their knees on the Pescara pitch before thronging together and lifting head coach Fabrizio Castori above their heads.

Supporters began to gather 200 miles south on Italy’s Campanian coast, and impromptu street parties began.

In the heat of the afternoon, they drank, danced, cheered, and chanted, their faces obscured by flags waved above them and the smoke from red flares.

Salernitana had been through bad times before, and she didn’t want to miss out on the good ones.

They had been out of the top flight for 22 years, including bankruptcy and relegation to Serie C1.

They were outside the automatic promotion spots until the final stretch, but had won six of their previous seven games, allowing them to peak at the perfect time.

The city celebrated a football team that had finally found redemption.

Even back then, the issues were obvious; supporters simply chose to ignore them out of fear of spoiling the mood.

Claudio Lotito, who was also the president and owner of Lazio, was the majority owner of Salernitana.

Fifa rules prohibit two clubs in the same division from having the same owner, and Lotito was never going to give up control of Lazio.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) was quick to express its feelings: Salernitana needed to sell.

They wait, and they wait, and wait, and wait, and wait, and wait,

The FIGC eventually agreed to let Salernitana play in Serie A, but only under two conditions.

For starters, Lotito was forced to hand over control to a separate trust that would look for a buyer.

A deadline was also set for the completion of that purchase: December 31, 2021.

Nobody in Salerno knows what will happen to their football team in nine days.

There isn’t a single optimistic scenario in the mix.

Salernitana are putting themselves at the mercy of the FIGC, who are not in the mood to be charitable, with three different consortia expressing interest in the club but none reaching the stage of paying the deposit.

“When it comes to the December 31 deadline for the sale of, there will be no wiggle room.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

The strange case of Salernitana: The Serie A club that wished it had never got promoted