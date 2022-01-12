Sam Billings is set to make his Ashes debut, but Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow are both doubtful due to injury.

Sam Billings is set to make his England debut in the fifth Ashes Test, but Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow are both doubtful due to injury.

Bairstow and Stokes fought through the pain in Sydney, but their participation in the final Test is still uncertain.

HOBART — Sam Billings looks set to make his England Test debut in Hobart, but Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow’s fitness remains in serious doubt ahead of the final Ashes Test.

In his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, England captain Joe Root said nothing, partly because he was waiting for updates from team medics on Stokes and Bairstow, who have side and thumb injuries, respectively.

Billings, who was rushed into the squad last weekend just 90 minutes before his flight home from the Big Bash, was also ruled out.

However, Billings’ presence in the middle of the Bellerive Oval on Wednesday, working closely with England’s wicketkeeping coach James Foster, was a clear indication that he is getting ready for his Test debut.

“He brings a lot of energy, he’s always smiling, he loves his cricket, and he’s a great guy to have around the environment,” Root said of the Kent wicketkeeper-batsman.

“I’m sure if he gets the chance, he’ll go all out.”

He’ll want to get his hands dirty over the next few days to show what he’s got.”

After Jos Buttler flew home after the fourth Test’s dramatic final-day draw, Billings is expected to play against Australia.

Bairstow, who has shared the gloves with Buttler for a number of years, would normally be the back-up keeper, but his injury, a fractured bone in his right thumb, means he is all but ruled out of keeping and is struggling to even bat in this fifth and final Test.

If Bairstow is ruled out, England will likely draft Essex’s Dan Lawrence into the middle order, after he scored a century against Australia A at the MCG during the 2020 Lions tour.

Because of the green pitch in Hobart and the fact that Stokes will be unable to bowl, England may opt for an all-seam attack, with Ollie Robinson returning from a shoulder injury in place of spinner Jack Leach.

Only England is up 3-0 in the series.

