Sam Curran hails Mark Wood after England fast bowler takes five-for against South Africa 

Sam Curran believes Mark Wood has put fear into the South Africa batsmen ahead of the hosts’ attempt to square the series by reaching an improbable 466.

Wood took five for 46 as South Africa were bowled out for 183 on the third day of the final Test before England extended their lead to world record breaking proportions by making 248 in their second innings.

That leaves South Africa with a monumental task and Curran, who made a rapid 35 yesterday as England declined the chance to enforce the follow on, believes the extra pace of Wood has given them a psychological hold.

‘Any team with someone who can bowl 90 miles per hour consistently is always going to put fear into the opposition batters,’ said Curran. ‘It’s a reluctance to move and getting into bad positions, especially on a pitch like this with more pace.

‘It helps the not so quick bowlers to use their skills. Hopefully I’ll be the one sitting here with a few wickets.’

The success of Wood both here and in the third Test in Port Elizabeth on his return from a serious side injury has been greeted warmly.

‘Everyone is happy for Woody,’ said Curran. ‘He has had a tough six months since the World Cup and there is nothing more pleasing than seeing a team-mate do well after injury. He brings energy to our group and bowled really well.’

Curran is convinced England can complete the job here at the home of South African cricket by bowling them out again to take all 80 wickets in the series, a rarity for them overseas, and wrap up a 3-1 series victory.

‘We are in a really good place,’ said the Surrey all-rounder. ‘We need to stay patient and if it goes into a fifth day that’s fine.

‘A few balls are keeping low now while others have extra bounce and I think their batters will be a lot less confident than we are with the ball.’