Sam Jones, a 10-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics, died of ‘failing health’ at the age of 88.

Sam Jones, a 10-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics, died at the age of 88 after suffering from ‘failing health.’

Jones died Thursday night in Florida, where he had been hospitalized due to his failing health, according to Celtics spokesman Jeff Twiss.

The team will hold a moment of silence before Friday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

“Another one of my dear friends has passed away,” Celtics broadcaster Cedric Maxwell wrote on Twitter.

“Well, the banks are open in heaven this (hashtag)NYE.”

Jones, a native of North Carolina, attended North Carolina Central and played for Hall of Fame coach John McLendon before being selected eighth overall in the 1957 draft by Celtics general manager Red Auerbach despite having never seen him play.

He won eight consecutive championships between 1959 and 1966, averaging 17.7 points and just under five rebounds per game.

“Looking at the championships and what he did, it’s obviously a big loss for the community here,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said before Friday’s game.

