At the age of 88, Boston Celtics player Sam Jones passed away.

Sam Jones, a member of the Boston Celtics, has died at the age of 88.

With the Celtics, he won 10 NBA championships as a 5-time all-star.

Sam Jones, a Boston Celtics legend, died on Friday at the age of 88.

During his 13-year NBA career, the legendary guard was a five-time NBA all-star (1962, 1964, 1965, 1966, and 1968).

Jones won ten NBA titles with the Boston Celtics (1959-1966, 1968, 1969).

After another Celtics player, Bill Russell, who had 11 titles, he was the second-most title-winning player in league history.

The Celtics’ No. 24 shirt has been retired and now hangs in the rafters of the TD Garden, their home court.

Sam Jones was named to the NBA’s 25th Anniversary Team, 50th Anniversary Team, and 75th Anniversary Team, as well as the NBA’s 50th Anniversary Team.