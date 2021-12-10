Sam Kerr of Chelsea’s women’s team brutally BODYSLAMS a pitch invader to the ground…before being booked.

Despite the fact that the incident occurred during Chelsea’s match against Juventus on Wednesday, she was only given a yellow card.

A young man took to the field at Kingsmeadow in the 87th minute to take a selfie with Chelsea player Magdalena Eriksson.

As he entered the pitch, he was greeted by boos from the crowd, but they quickly turned to cheers as Kerr, 28, took action.

Chelsea’s Australia international spotted an opportunity to take him out and rammed into him as he walked around the field.

The male was knocked out and sent flying.

Stewards were slow to respond to the commotion and had to pursue the intruder after he regained his footing and fled the pitch.

Despite some believing she was more deserving of a gold medal, the referee was not pleased with Kerr’s actions and booked her for getting involved.

“I don’t know why he didn’t wait until the end, he could have gotten a picture then,” Blues manager Emma Hayes said, stunned by the act.

“But, jokes aside, we must consider player safety.”

Many fans expressed their opinions on Twitter, with one user writing: “Doing a public service – legend!”

“Yellow card? Wrong – should’ve been a gold medal,” one person added.

Some, however, were not amused by the situation, as one comment stated: “There are variants going on.”

The health of the players is critical.

Even though I disagree with Sam Kerr’s actions, I believe that people should not rush onto the pitch.”

Chelsea and Juventus drew 0-0 in their Champions League group stage match.

For the first time this season, the home team went without a goal.