‘Samir was crazy,’ says ex-Arsenal star Sagna of ‘outspoken’ Nasri, who he admires for his honesty.

Former Arsenal star Bacary Sagna has branded ex-teammate Samir Nasri ‘crazy’ after admitting he can be too outspoken in the dressing room.

Even if his views irritated some, the 38-year-old insisted that he respects his French compatriot for his honesty.

Sagna and Nasri were teammates at Arsenal from 2008 to 2011, and they were also teammates at Manchester City from 2014 to 2017.

On international duty for Les Bleus, the two also shared the same changing room.

Nasri, who announced his retirement in September at the age of 34, had a history of making headlines for the wrong reasons throughout his career.

With William Gallas claiming Nasri planned to taser him in 2009, the two-time Premier League winner developed a bad boy persona.

Former Citizens manager Roberto Mancini once joked, “I’d like to punch him,” in reference to his incontinence.

Nasri was also given a doping ban in 2018 after he was found to have broken WADA rules while receiving intravenous treatment in Los Angeles.

Sagna admitted to SunSport via Freebets.com that Nasri occasionally overstepped his bounds, but refused to criticize him.

“Samir was insane on and off the pitch!” he said.

“I admire him for being open and honest with me, the other players, and the coaches, but he could have held back on some of his opinions.”

“When you don’t like something and are in a group, you have to pick and choose when you speak up.

But I’d rather have someone like him who is honest with you than someone who isn’t.

“That is a side of him that I will always respect.”

Former Arsenal star Abou Diaby was tipped to be the next Patrick Vieira, but injuries cruelly robbed him of the chance to become a Gunners legend, according to Sagna.

Diaby, 35, suffered a serious ankle injury in a match against Sunderland in May 2006, then went on to have knee, thigh, and groin injuries.

After a nine-year stint in North London, he was forced to retire at the age of 32 after only making 180 appearances.

“Abou was incredible,” Sagna said of the towering central midfielder.

“He was fearless and gifted, but an ankle dislocation ended his career.”

“After that, he compensated from somewhere else, and he never recovered.”

“He deteriorated.”

He was a misfortune player, but he was a genius.

