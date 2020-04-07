Sancho ‘excited’ by £120m Man Utd transfer for one reason

Jadon Sancho is excited by the promise of being the leading star in Manchester United’s resurgence, according to The Athletic journalist Raphael Honigstein.

United have been heavily linked with a £120million move for the England international, with Chelsea also said to be interested.

The winger has contributed 30 goals and 38 assists in 78 appearances for Dortmund in the last two seasons.

The Manchester City academy graduate is thought to want to join a club competing in the Champions League, which could prove to be a problem for the Red Devils.

And while United were fast improving before the coronavirus outbreak brought Premier League football to a standstill, it could still be some time before they are competing for the top prizes.

But Honigstein claims the promise of being the main man in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team could be enough to persuade Sancho to move to Old Trafford.

He told The Athletic: “I think United, certainly want a player of his appeal and prospect to build a new squad around. He’s English and that’s part of their thinking.

“Manchester United can’t promise titles to [Jadon] Sancho straight away.

“But they can promise him to be the leading star in a new team that is emerging.

“From what I’ve been told that is quite appealing to him.”