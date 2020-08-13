Sancho ‘happy’ playing with ‘special bunch’ amid Man Utd interest

Jadon Sancho is “happy” playing with a “special bunch” of players at Borussia Dortmund amid interest from Premier League side Man Utd.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc insisted on Monday that the England international will still be with the German club for the 2020/21 season.

The Old Trafford giants are looking to make the 20-year-old their marquee signing this summer, but Dortmund are holding out for a fee in the region of 120million euros (£108million).

BVB set August 10 – the day they travelled to their pre-season training camp – as the deadline for a deal to be agreed, although Man Utd have long expected talks to go beyond that.

Yet with nothing in place and Dortmund ensconced in Bad Regaz, Switzerland, Zorc confidently announced on Monday afternoon that Sancho would not be going anywhere.

And Sancho doesn’t seem in a rush to leave either with the winger claiming that he is “really happy” helping the club’s other youngsters progress.

Speaking after Dortmund’s 6-0 victory over Altach in a friendly, Sancho said (via Sky Sports): “I love playing with this lot. This is a special bunch and we have some special young players coming up.

“I am really happy to be sharing the same pitch with them and guide them, because I was in their shoes and I know how it is for them.”

When asked if he feels like a leader for the other young players, Sancho added: “Yeah, obviously I joined when I was 17 years old and some of these lads are 16, 17 years old.

“I’ve been there and done that. I’m just trying to guide them, what’s good and what’s not good, and hopefully motivate them as well.”