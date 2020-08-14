Sancho ‘not desperate to leave’ as Dortmund stay firm

Borussia Dortmund have continued their Jadon Sancho defensive with head of professional football Sebastian Kehl declaring his happiness that the winger is staying.

The 20-year-old England international is Manchester United’s primary summer target but Monday’s deadline for a deal set by the Bundesliga club passed without any kind of negotiation or resolution.

That prompted sporting director Michael Zorc to declare: “We are planning around Jadon. He will be a BVB player next season.”

Kehl has backed up that statement when asked in an interview with Sport Informations Dienst in Germany about Sancho staying at the club.

“We can all be happy. Jadon scored 17 goals and assisted 17 in the last Bundesliga season – and he can improve even further too,” he said.

“He enriches this team. We need players who make the difference.

“Unfortunately, we’re currently missing Marco Reus, and we lost Achraf Hakimi, but apart from him, we’ve kept the team together. That was an important goal this summer.”

Obviously this is all a continuation of ‘Borussia Dortmund’s determination to keep Jadon Sancho in the news’ and we seem to have fallen into that trap.

Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol says Sancho isn’t desperate to leave Dortmund this summer.

“Manchester United are saying that one of the obstacles to the deal being done was the issue of Sancho’s wages and agent fees.

“But he wasn’t asking for that much in wages. He wasn’t asking for more than players of similar quality and age.

“You can look at the Sancho saga in three ways. First is the point of Manchester United, who have made Sancho their No. 1 target and they’re still going to try and sign him.

“Dortmund’s point of view is that Sancho isn’t going anywhere.

“They don’t need to sell him, he’s got a long-term contract.

“Then there’s the player’s point of view, which is very important.

“Sancho is not desperate to leave Borussia Dortmund.

“He’s willing to go and play for Manchester United. I think he’d quite like to move to Old Trafford this summer but he knows he’s only 20.

“He knows he’s already at a great club in the Champions League and he knows other big clubs are watching him.

“When the time is right he’ll get a big move.”