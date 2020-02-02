Sancho pays tribute to Kobe Bryant by signalling No 24 in goal celebration

Jadon Sancho paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant with his goal celebration on Saturday afternoon.

Bryant lost his life in a helicopter crash last Sunday, which also claimed the lives of eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

And after Sancho opened the scoring in Borussia Dortmund’s 5-0 win over Union Berlin he dedicated his goal to Bryant.

2️⃣4️⃣

Jadon Sancho dedicates his goal to Kobe Bryant. Mamba mentality 🐍

The first Bundesliga player to score 25 goals before turning 20. pic.twitter.com/KZPacphE22

The 19-year-old signalled the No 24 with his fingers; the number Bryant wore on his Los Angeles Lakers jersey.

PSG star Neymar also paid homage to Bryant by wearing a special shirt with ‘Bryant 24’ on the front during the warm-up ahead of the Ligue 1 side’s clash against Montpellier.

LaLiga sides Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid paid tribute to Bryant as they observed a minute’s silence in remembrance of him before their encounter on Saturday afternoon.

The NBA icon was traveling in his private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas, California last weekend.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of the crash near Las Virgenes Rd and Willow Glen St in Calabasas at around 10am after a fire broke out.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Witnesses reported hearing the helicopter’s engine sputtering before it went down.

LeBron James gave a powerful speech as grieving LA Lakers honoured Bryant at their first game since the 41-year-old’s death.