Sancho transfer ‘could be now or never’ for Man Utd

Jadon Sancho may “never” move to Man Utd unless the Premier League side get a deal over the line for the Borussia Dortmund winger this summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Sancho has been outlined as a major target at Old Trafford thanks to his performances over the past three seasons for Borussia Dortmund. The England winger scored 17 goals and added 16 assists in the 2019-20 Bundesliga.

Man Utd see him as an ideal addition to their squad, but Dortmund are standing firm. The Bundesliga club have publicly stated that their deadline to sell Sancho has passed – but reports continue to circulate suggesting Man Utd will test their resolve.

MAILBOX: The backlash against Man United’s ‘whining fans’…

“It has gone a little bit quiet as far as Jadon Sancho is concerned,” Sheth told The Transfer Show on Sky Sports News. “The information I got this morning was if United do not sign Sancho in this transfer window there is a chance he will never become a United player

“Make no mistake about it, this window represents what I call the perfect storm as far as United are concerned. They are in the Champions League, Sancho wants Champions League football.

“They are realistically the only club that could do a deal for Sancho at the figures being mentioned. However, and this is the big crux of it, as it stands there has been no bid from United.

“Dortmund are adamant he will not be sold. The only way that changes is if United make a bid, and then if Sancho then agitates for a transfer to United.

“It must be said that Dortmund have been quite bemused at how United have approached this proposed transfer. A selling club has a valuation for a player, a buying club has a valuation for a player. Then the two sides talk. Here we have a situation where Dortmund have made it clear what their price is, it’s €120m for Sancho.

“United have said they’re not willing to meet that price, they think it’s completely unrealistic in the current situation, but what they haven’t said is what they are prepared to pay. Hence, there is no basis for a negotiation.”

Sheth added: “Now we hear United might have potential alternative targets, the likes of Douglas Costa from Juventus or Champions League winning goalscorer Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich, David Brooks perhaps even from Bournemouth.

“There are two ways to look at this. United are genuinely interested in these players as an alternative to Sancho, or are they happy for these names to be out in the open so that they nudge Dortmund into doing business.

“It should be said Sancho is willing to move to United, a club that is the biggest rival of the club he left when moving to Dortmund in Manchester City.

“As it stands, we as far away as Sancho going to United as we have ever been.”