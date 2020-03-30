Sancho ‘unofficially confirms’ £120m Man Utd transfer – report

A report claims that Jadon Sancho has ‘unofficially confirmed’ that he will swap Borussia Dortmund for Manchester United in the next transfer window.

The Manchester City academy graduate has 27 goals and 37 assists in 69 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund, including 14 and 16 respectively this season.

Sancho has consistently been linked with a return to the Premier League with Chelsea, Liverpool and United all interested.

Those rumours have led to Dortmund setting his price tag at £120million with the German club keen to keep hold of its prized asset.

However, the Irish Independent claims that Sancho has ‘unofficially confirmed’ that he will be joining Man Utd in the summer, while he has ‘no intention of returning’ to Manchester City.

The report adds:

‘Sancho has even been promised United’s famous No 7 shirt and the belief is that, even if they don’t make next season’s Champions League, he will still sign on.

‘Apart from anything else, he will be looking at a pay deal that will see him earn £400,000 a week should he keep improving over the next two seasons.’

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke addressed the speculation on Sunday and insisted that the Bundesliga outfit will not sell for less than his valuation.

“We said before Corona[virus] that our favorite idea is that Jadon will stay with us,” Watzke told Bild. “I can clearly say that even the very rich clubs, despite the existential crisis, do not have to believe that they can go on a bargain tour with us.

“We don’t have to sell anyone below value.”

