Sancho ‘wants Man Utd move’ because of three players

Jadon Sancho is reportedly keen on a move to Manchester United so he can share a pitch with players who excite him.

The Evening Standard claims Sancho has been persuaded to move to Old Trafford because of the chance to play with three United stars.

The 19-year-old has already struck up a friendship with Marcus Rashford on international duty.

It is also claimed he rates Anthony Martial, who has been United’s main striker this season, backed up by 18-year-old Mason Greenwood – the third player Sancho is looking forward to linking up with.

Dortmund have slapped a £120million price tag on Sancho, with the Bundesliga side’s chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke attempted to play down the chances of his player leaving earlier this month.

“I think he has the feeling that the club does have a good future,” Watzke told BBC Sport.

“In my opinion, I don’t think he wants to leave.

“We have a very confidential relationship between us and him and his agents, we will discuss it.

“It’s not a question of money. For us, it would be the best position if he stays at Borussia Dortmund.

“We have enough money. We want to have titles. I think this team has a lot more potential with Jadon than without Jadon.”