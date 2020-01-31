Sander Berge in talks over £27m move to Sheffield United

Sander Berge is discussing a £27million move to Sheffield United.

His club Genk had initially hoped to arrange a sale now with the Norway international returning to them on loan.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder however is keen to secure the midfielder now and consolidate their position in the Premier League.

Berge impressed against Liverpool in the Champions League and has also been discussed by West Ham.

The overall fee is likely to involve further add ons should Berge move to Bramall Lane this week.

Despite several clubs showing interest, Sheffield United are understood to be the only club who has made an offer for the 21-year-old.

Sheffield United are considering Mady Camara of Olympiakos and Hoffenheim’s Florian Grillitsch as alternative targets should they fail to reach agreement with Genk over a deal for Berge.