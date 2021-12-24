Santa was spotted on a jetski bombing up the River Clyde in Glasgow.

Santa was spotted jetskiing up the Clyde River in Glasgow.

After being spotted bombing it up the River Clyde on a jetski, Santa appears to have temporarily traded in his sleigh and reindeer for something more beachy.

Locals couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw Santa Claus speeding up the river at full speed earlier this afternoon, just hours before delivering gifts to thousands of well-behaved children.

Someone saw him speeding past the flats at Glasgow Harbour, waving.

Another user shared a video of him heading up the Clyde with the caption “People Make Glasgow” on Twitter.

We hope he makes it up the road safely for a rest before his busy backshift tonight!

Who knows, maybe he just wanted to put someone’s Christmas present to the test to make sure it worked as advertised before stuffing it in his sack.