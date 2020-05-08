Santi Cazorla reveals ambitions to return to Arsenal as a coach under Mikel Arteta

Santi Cazorla would welcome a return to Arsenal one day as part of Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff.

The Spaniard, 35, currently with Villarreal in his homeland, played alongside current Gunners manager Arteta for four seasons at the Emirates Stadium.

Midfielder Cazorla spent six years with Arsenal in all, playing 180 matches and twice winning the FA Cup.

But he doesn’t feel his association with Arsenal is over yet and would welcome a return in some capacity once he hangs up his boots.

‘I don’t know what my legacy is [at Arsenal],’ he told Vamos.

‘You would have to ask the fans, but I want to thank everyone.

‘I don’t know what I will do next, maybe a coach, maybe a sports director, but I would like to come back.’

Despite his advancing years, Cazorla had played himself back into the Spain national team and made four appearances last year.

However, the postponement of Euro 2020 by 12 months because of the Covid-19 pandemic has likely dashed his ambition of playing in another major tournament.

He said: ‘It is a bit frustrating because I had the dream of going to the European Championship.

‘I am aware that I am already 35 years old and that is more difficult every day to be in a group as good as the Spanish team.

‘It has been delayed a year and I am aware that it is much more complicated for me.

‘I was enjoying it a lot and I hope to continue doing it, if the competitions resumes, until the end of the season.

‘Next year I will decide and see what my body asks of me.’