Santos considering Robinho bid

Santos could make a bid to sign their former forward Robinho, the Brazilian club’s president said on Friday.

Robinho has less than three months left on his contract with Istanbul Basaksehir of Turkey, and he is said to be open to the idea of returning to the club that launched his career almost two decades ago.

“Robinho is a Santos boy. He is a joy to watch and will always be welcome here,” club president Jose Carlos Peres said.

The 36-year-old former Real Madrid and Manchester City star played for Santos from 2002 to 2005 and returned for a six-month loan spell in 2010. He spent another 12 months at the club in 2014-15 – also on loan – before joining Guangzhou Evergrande of the Chinese Super League.

After an impressive first season with Basaksehir, Robinho has struggled this term and has yet to score in 17 appearances.