Saqib Mahmood taps into Darren Gough’s swing-bowling secrets ahead of South Africa series

Saqib Mahmood believes that a legacy of Darren Gough’s pre-Christmas bowling consultancy will be revealed in his ability to reverse swing the ball.

Lancashire’s Mahmood, identified as the country’s best up and coming death bowler in limited-overs cricket, is now in both England white-ball squads in South Africa courtesy of Jofra Archer’s elbow injury.

And the three-match ODI series between Quinton de Kock’s team and the world champions will perhaps provide him with a chance to show his skills towards the back end of innings in the hot, dry conditions that currently prevail here.

Ex-England international Gough was employed temporarily to work with the Test bowlers in New Zealand and Mahmood, 22, left that tour without an appearance but plenty in his memory bank.

‘For me it was really good because I obviously get reverse when I bowl but I wouldn’t know how to go about it as best as I could before I worked with Goughie,’ the Lancashire fast bowler said.

‘He told me how much he practised it, which I was nowhere near. Also that when you’re trying to reverse swing a ball back into a right-hander your mind is telling you to push the ball – but you don’t want to do that.

‘As easy as it sounds, it does take a while to get used to it. By the back end of the trip I was doing 10 balls at the end of every session and I actually got pretty good.

‘I’d pick an old ball out and try and get it reversing as quickly as possible. It was all learning out there.

‘And after that it was like ‘I can’t wait to get a ball in my hand and do this in a game’ – so I’m effective from ball one of my spell, rather than getting a feel for it by my second over. I made good strides.’

Mahmood, who employs a different bowling action (one with a longer delivery stride than his first-class equivalent) to create a skiddier trajectory in limited-overs cricket, featured in three matches of the 3-2 Twenty20 series win over the New Zealanders concedes that 50-over cricket is currently his best format.

‘I played most of my games in List A and my record would suggest it. But skills are transferable to T20 cricket and bowling up top is transferable to red-ball as well. I feel like a bowler who takes wickets in all phases of the game. This will be another challenge and I’m looking forward it.’

However, he is unlikely to feature in England’s two practice matches against a Cricket South Africa XI on Friday and Saturday in Paarl as he was placed in quarantine at the team’s Cape Town hotel due to sickness on Thursday.